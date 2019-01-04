Wind advisory Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the northern Sacramento Valley and surrounding foothills on Saturday. Jan. 5, from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., with sustained winds reaching 25 – 30 mph, and wind gusts of up to 50 mph.

These high winds may cause tree hazards in areas affected by the Camp Fire. Residents who have returned to these areas should be aware of potentially hazardous trees and overhead hazards. If possible, avoid being outdoors if near fire damaged trees and drive cautiously though wooded areas.

Community members should report any downed trees in roadways to 9-1-1 and continue to monitor weather conditions.