Winter fun at Bucks

Nate Brown, 7, laughed and laughed as he slid down a hill at Bucks Summit. This has always been a popular spots for kids and parents alike. Here it looks like he’s about to be unseated from his snow device. Photos by Victoria Metcalf
From left, Molly Newton, 8, of Quincy joins her friend Violet Moore, 9, of Chico on one of the steep slopes at Bucks Summit. A younger boy got caught up in a tree and Violet immediately climbed up to help him out of it and then down the slope. Dec. 2 was Violet’s last day of unexpected freedom because Chico schools opened Dec. 3 after being closed because of the Camp Fire.
It’s a scenic way to Bucks Lake, but traditional vehicles probably won’t make it very far. The road isn’t plowed beyond Bucks Summit and it takes all-wheel drive, a snowmobile or even a Jeep with traction rollers to make it over the snow.
Noah Brown, 5, is having a blast at Bucks Summit. He was waiting for his parents to get the snowmobiles ready to go, but he had fun sliding and sometimes rolling down a small slope.
A view from the summit of Bucks never grows old. Dec. 2 was an exceptionally nice late fall day. The skies were blue, the clouds fluffy and the snow just deep enough to make sledding, snowmobiling or cross country skiing a lot of fun.