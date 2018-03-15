News Wolves among us March 15, 2018March 8, 2018 Staff 5 Comments Our local pack of wolves is making its presence better known. Here’s a photo of one youth taken the last week of February in the Indian Valley area. Photo by Van Probst
5 thoughts on “Wolves among us”
They have been hanging out in the area for quite a while, suddenly it is big news
I think the “news” here is that they got that pic of that pup.
Heard people have been baiting them to see them! Not okay!
If they’re baiting than they should be arrested. Usually, the wolf is the one who will get killed and that’s why they do it. Sneaky little putzes aren’t they.
This is exactly what I worry about. I hope this pack can be protected from those who would want them killed off.
They are beautiful and spectacular animals and I hope that they can thrive here. If we have learned anything from recent research, it’s that coexistence not only is possible but is more successful at decreasing livestock conflict. I hope that can be encouraged.