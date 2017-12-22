Wrestlers head into competition

The Chester and Quincy wrestling teams have launched another dynamic season of wrestling action in Plumas County. Actually, many of the matches take place outside of the county, but Plumas has the honor of housing many of the winners on the circuit.

The Trojans hit the mats first in a duel against the Trinity Wolves of Weaverville in Quincy on Nov. 30.

The Chester Volcanoes hosted an invitational Dec. 1 and 2 at Lassen High School in Susanville. Due to the success of the event, CHS is no longer a large enough venue to accommodate all of the fans and competitors that attend.

The singular opportunity Chester fans will have to see the Volcanoes wrestle on their home turf is the Small School Sub-Section event Saturday, Feb. 17, held at Chester High School.

Both the Quincy and Chester wrestling teams went to the Alturas Invitational this past weekend, Dec. 8 and 9.

Chester and Quincy athletes did well and placed at the Modoc match. Badger Andrew Bagley, of Plumas Charter School, took first place in the 285-lb. weight class.

QHS Trojans placing were Russell Nickerson III, second at 120-lbs.; Zack Jensen, third at 145 lbs.; Devin Vert, third at 106-lbs.; Dillion Walker, sixth at 182-lbs.; and Chase Rainey, second at 285-lbs.

CHS Volcanoes placing were Tony Rogers, first at 285-lbs.; Callum Kremer, first at 120-lbs.; and Bonner Montgomery, first at 113-lbs.

CHS/QHS Wrestling Schedule

12/15 CHS-Reno Tourney

12/16 QHS-Wheatland Event

12/19 QHS-Orland Duals

12/23 Zinkin-Fresno

12/28 Sierra Nevada Classic

1/5 Nor-Cal-Anderson

1/12 Tim Brown-Sacramento

1/19 Fernley Invitational

1/27 Corning Invitational

2/2 Shasta Cascade League

2/17 Small School sub-section

2/23 North Section Masters

3/2 State Championships