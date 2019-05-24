You can deny climate change, but it will not deny you

Growing up, I heard about global warming and the major cause was due to human beings and our industrious ways. I whole-heartedly believe that we have left a mark on our planet that cannot be extinguished.

As record level natural disasters linked with climate change have ravaged our cities and states, everything from hurricanes, tornadoes, to wildfires the likes of which we used to only see once a century is now every year.

There are people however that deny any of this is our fault, and that humans have had no adverse effect on the planet.

Even when we look at the millions of species of plants and animals that have gone extinct or now endangered due to our deforesting, polluting of rivers, lakes and streams. There is no reason other then pure selfishness that we choose to ignore a problem we all contribute to.

Such as the some of the politicians and pundits who keep saying the planet is just fine and we have done nothing to adversely shape the climate.

Despite all the evidence there are some that will ignore it as long as the right people pay them to.

Including the last two people placed in charge of the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, and now ex coal lobbyist Andrew Wheeler. Both of the last two EPA administrators have denied humans caused climate change.

Wheeler has officially reversed many regulations on chemical dumping in rivers, on the safe disposal of nuclear waste, and has backed certain members of this administration in saying power generating windmills cause cancer.

Here is my quandary though. Even if you deny climate change, and that humans have done absolutely nothing to the planet, why would you want to risk the only planet we have?

Why pollute the air we breath with carbon or the waters we drink with toxic waste? Why destroy the forests that provide our oxygen?

Why not try to change our ways?

The one answer to these questions, and the biggest one is, money … As long as money continues to pay those who will deny climate change, we will continue on the path of leaving the planet worse off then we left it.

In the next couple decades here is what scientist say to expect around the globe; hurricanes such as Katrina or Sandy once to twice a year, polar vortices like the one that covered the Midwest this last winter, and expect forest fires like the Camp Fire which decimated the city of Paradise, California on a yearly to bi-yearly basis.

For the generations to come if we don’t attempt to change course we will leave a future unfit for human survival, and it will be on the shoulders of the next generations to live with our mistake.