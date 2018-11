The hunt continues for a young Greenville man who disappeared Nov. 4.

Dominic Potts, 19, was last seen by his family Nov. 4, according to Plumas County Sheriff Greg Hagwood.

His vehicle was located near Chester on Nov. 8.

Members of the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, family and friends having been looking for the man.

“If you have any information as to Potts’ whereabouts, please contact the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office at 530-283-6300,” Hagwood said.