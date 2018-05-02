Youth group learns empathy

The Greenville United Methodist Youth Group took its yearly service trip to the San Francisco Bay Area the weekend of April 13.

The annual trip exposes Greenville youth to the problems of poverty and homelessness by putting them in direct contact with the human condition.

They also have fun in the Bay Area.

The six members hooked up with Tim and Dan Kim from the Contra Costa United Methodist Church in Walnut Creek and led a worship service at the “Love a Child” Mission in Bay Point near Concord.

For over 30 years, Love-A-Child Missions has been providing women and children with services they need to ease and end their crisis of homelessness and substance abuse.

The youth conducted a children’s time with songs and a message and then led the service for the women with singing and a sermon titled “The Dash” — a poem which illustrates making a difference with one’s life.

The youth also worked in the dining hall at Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco and passed out essential bags with clean socks, band-aids and toiletries to people on the streets.

They also visited the Japanese Tea Gardens and Chinatown and went on a tour of “The Haunted Haight” where they learned about the history of the area with some fun ghost stories.