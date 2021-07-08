CHP responds to number of incidents including Blairsden fatality
The Quincy area office of the California Highway Patrol responded to a number of incidents over the Fourth of July…
The Quincy area office of the California Highway Patrol responded to a number of incidents over the Fourth of July…
On Tuesday morning, July 6, the Sugar Fire was 490 acres and 70 percent contained. This morning, July 8, the…
Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] The evening of Wednesday, July 7 brings news about the Beckwourth Complex incident, which is comprised of…
The Plumas County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hold a special meeting this Thursday, July 8, at 4:30 p.m….
When the Plumas County Public Health Agency announced yesterday that the delta variant of coronavirus had been detected in Plumas…
Update: A mandatory evacuation order has now been issued for Frenchman Lake including all campgrounds and residences around the lake….
According to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, a Mandatory Evacuation notice for residents of Frenchman Lake Cove has been issued….
What a difference a day makes. Yesterday morning we were reporting good news — that the Dotta and Sugar fires…
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and compiled…
Men’s golf in Graeagle Wednesday’s game June 30th was individual low net. First place saw a tie between Ken Hattich…
July 6 Karen Louise Randolph and Bret Jarl Grunseth, both of Penasquitos, Nevada July 7 Hannah Marie Darley and Richard…
All those who believe the virus will not mutate again raise your hand. All those who believe the future mutations…
Public Notice: Cromberg Rehab & Feather River Inn Intersection Project Project Description Caltrans District 2 is proposing to rehabilitate and…