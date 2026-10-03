Plumas News is sunsetting; thank you for your support – new entity will be publishing news
After more than 150 years of providing continuous news coverage — first with its newspapers and most recently via this…
After more than 150 years of providing continuous news coverage — first with its newspapers and most recently via this…
By Debra Moore [email protected] Tuesdays are the most difficult. Or is it Mondays? But then Sundays are tough also….
Mark your calendars: The Sierra Christian Church in Beckwourth presents Family Movie Night on Friday, Aug. 4, at 6:30 p.m….
Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] Eastern Plumas Health Care (EPHC) held a regular meeting of the board of directors on Thursday, July…
The perfect way to while away a hot summer afternoon is with a good book. And the perfect place to…
The Town Hall Theatre announced that in order to keep the doors open, starting Sept. 1, it must raise prices….
As of June 22, 2023, Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District (EPRFPD) reported that they did not have enough members…
The 76th annual Plumas Sierra County Fair Parade made its way down Main Street on Saturday, July 29, with an…
The California Highway Patrol reports that an accident this afternoon on Highway 89 at the Calpine Summit injured three individuals….
The game of the day for the women golfing at Graeagle Meadows Golf Course July 20 was a round…
Dennis Elvin Simpson May 21, 1939 – June 28, 2023 Dennis E. Simpson passed away in his Chester home on…
I am deeply grateful to Plumas News and its forerunners for indulging my occasional letters over the years. As…
Estate of Charles Dean Pierson NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of Charles Dean Pierson, decedent Case Number PR23-00033 To…