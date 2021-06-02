News 

20,000 Lives to hold quarterly meeting June 2 on zoom

Lauren

20,0000 Lives is a community coalition designed to connect people that strive to make local communities even better places to live, work, learn, and play, and was so named for the 2010 census population of Plumas County.

This coalition, launched in December 2013, consists of active community members, community-based organizations, businesses, non- profits, and government agencies who collaborate to improve the quality of life for all citizens of Plumas County.

The group holds quarterly meetings, and the next meeting of the 20,000 Lives group will be on Wednesday, June 2 from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Zoom.

Join Zoom Meeting via the computer:

Meeting ID: 886 3955 9559

Passcode: 911460

Participants can also attend via phone by dialing in by location:

        +1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

        +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

        +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

        +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

        +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

        +1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

Meeting ID: 886 3955 9559

Passcode: 911460

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbUmwsIItZ.

To learn more about 20,000 Lives, visit their website here.

