Access a week of activities for your children

The 2020 Week of the Young Child is April 11-17. The National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) first established the Week of the Young Child in 1971.

The organization created the annual event to recognize “that the early childhood years (birth through age 8) lay the foundation for children’s success in school and later life. The Week of the Young Child is a time to plan how we — as citizens of a community, of a state, and of a nation — will better meet the needs of all young children and their families.”

The week is typically filled across the nation with fun, community-based activities to celebrate early learning, young children, their teachers, families and communities. Despite the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, NAEYC encourages families and communities to virtually participate in the week-long celebration of environments for children at home, at childcare, at school, and in the community that will promote their early learning.

To this end, NAEYC has selected the following themes for each day of the Week of the Young Child: Music Monday, Tasty Tuesday, Work Together Wednesday, Artsy Thursday, and Family Friday. More ideas about specific activities to do with children each day can be found at HYPERLINK “http://www.naeyc.org/events/woyc/overview” www.naeyc.org/events/woyc/overview.

NAEYC encourages families and communities to ‘show up’ virtually by sharing their ideas and activities (songs, recipes, creations, and more) on social media with the hashtag #woyc20.

Plumas Rural Services (PRS) and the Plumas STARS/Quality Counts program (funded by First 5 California, First 5 Plumas and California Department of Education; implemented by PRS) joins in the national effort to focus public attention on the needs of young children and their families and to recognize the early childhood programs and services that meet those needs.

PRS encourages local families with young children and those who regularly interact with them to join in the Week of the Young Child festivities and will be offering suggestions during the week on their social media outlets.

For more information about local early childhood education resources, call PRS’ Plumas STARS/Quality Counts Coordinator and Early Learning Specialist Liz Welch at 530-283-4453 x815, or visit www.plumasruralservices.org, www.plumasstars.com, www.plumaschildren.org, and www.first5plumas.com.