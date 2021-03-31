Highlighted News 

350 walk-in vaccine doses available today in Portola

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this morning that there will be 350 available doses of the Moderna vaccine available for walk-ins, beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 1:30 p.m.

The vaccine clinic, held in conjunction with Eastern Plumas Health Care, is being held at the Portola Station Baptist Church, at 171 S. Gulling, today, March. 31.

Reminder – the Moderna vaccine is available for those 18 and older only.

The walk-ins will complement the 150 appointments that were scheduled through the MyTurn portal.

