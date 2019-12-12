50th Community Christmas Sing this Sunday

Soroptimist International of Quincy is hosting the 50th Anniversary Community Christmas Sing this Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. in the Plumas County courthouse. The public is invited to attend this free concert which has become a favorite holiday tradition.

Terry Gallagher will serve as mistress of ceremonies, with Andrew Davis as the song leader, accompanied by Alice King.

The West End Theatre cast of “A Christmas Carol, the Musical” will perform, as will the Community United Methodist Church Choir, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Choir, and Jeff and Kelsey Kepple, Jodi Beynon and Johnny Walker.

The Quincy Chamber of Commerce sponsored the first Community Christmas Sing in December 1969 at the Plumas County Museum. As the tradition continued, a larger venue was needed. In the late 1970s it was moved to the Plumas County Courthouse, and Soroptimist International of Quincy took over sponsorship of the event.