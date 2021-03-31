A call to action for Quincy residents – Be Firewise!

A year ago when a handful of Quincy residents started meeting and talking about wildfire preparedness in the county seat, they understood that the threat of wildfire was very real and tangible, but little did they know how relevant their collective premonition would be. During the height of the pandemic, they met remotely and outside, socially-distanced in a small, masked group hashing through the process to make Quincy recognized as a Firewise USA® site under the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) program.

In spring and early summer 2020, collaboration with the Plumas County Office of Emergency Services, Plumas County Fire Safe Council, UC Cooperative Extension, Quincy Volunteer Fire Protection District, the Forest Service, CALFIRE, and community leaders in the insurance industry and county government helped to develop a community wildfire risk assessment and resultant Action Plan that aims to make the greater community of Quincy including American and Thompson valleys a NFPA recognized Firewise USA® site – being one of the largest Firewise communities in Plumas County with over 2,000 residences.

The last step for Quincy residents is to annually document and submit their volunteer and monetary investments throughout the community in defensible space, home hardening, and evacuation planning. In order to maintain Firewise USA® status communities need to show a minimum of 1 volunteer hour per residence per year in wildfire risk reduction actions.

Now it’s up to you Quincy community residents to help document what type of wildfire risk reduction activities you are performing – by using a simple online tool – so that Quincy can finalize its NFPA application for Firewise USA® site recognition.

This effort certainly isn’t a cure for wildfire, but educating, taking preventive action, and helping each other as a community is the first step – join your fellow residents today with this endeavor.

Quincy Firewise is beginning to initiate outreach and fundraising efforts to promote wildfire preparedness. Find “Quincy Firewise” and follow them on Facebook. The group will have its first outdoor meeting on Tuesday, April 13, at 4 p.m. at the Rotary Pavilion in Pioneer Park.

For those interested in contributing to this effort, please be willing to congregate at social distances with masks – it’s been a long year and while they are anxious to start meeting and growing in person – they want to keep each other safe! Any questions can be directed to [email protected].