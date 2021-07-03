The Sugar Fire broke out today July 2 at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the base of Sugarloaf Mountain near the Nervino Airport in the Sierra Valley. Photo USFS
UPDATED: Sugar Fire forces evacuations near Nervino airport

Editor
UPDATE: Highway 70 is open to one-way controlled traffic.
The Plumas National Forest is reporting that a new fire, the Sugar Fire, ignited near Sugar Loaf Peak in the Sierra Valley near Nervino airport this afternoon, July 2. A thundercloud had just passed over the area.
The fire is currently moving south across the flats and the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office has evacuated several structures that are immediately threatened.
A  reader reported that the fire ignited about 4:30 p.m. just north of the Nervino airport at the base of Sugarloaf.

