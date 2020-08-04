A request for bids for Ford Explorer SUV
Plumas County Social Services is accepting bids for: One Ford Explorer SUV.
The bid Close Date: Aug. 26, 2020, at 5 p.m.
For Complete details, visit: http://www.plumascounty.us/bids.aspx
Plumas County Social Services is accepting bids for: One Ford Explorer SUV.
The bid Close Date: Aug. 26, 2020, at 5 p.m.
For Complete details, visit: http://www.plumascounty.us/bids.aspx
PG&E announced this afternoon that it is releasing higher water flows on a one-mile portion…
The North Fire, burning 2 miles north of Hallelujah Junction, is now at 6,600 acres…
The Stump Fire, burning on the Lassen National Forest, is now 700 acres and 35…
University of California Cooperative Extension will be hosting an online workshop for private forest landowners…
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has confirmed outbreaks of adenovirus hemorrhagic disease…
Plumas County and the Alliance for Workforce Development, Inc. secured state allocated masks and hand…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency reported no new confirmed cases from over the weekend…
The deadline to file for a host of positions on the November ballot is this…
Editor’s Note: Plumas District Hospital is affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center as one of…
The swimming hole at the Tobin Bridge has claimed another young victim. A 12-year-old Los…
10:12 a.m., Aug. 2: In response to an inquiry regarding an update on Hall’s disappearance,…
Update: 8:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 3: Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is in unified command…
3:30 p.m., Aug. 3: The Stump Fire is now at 500 acres and 20 percent…
By Dale Knutsen Special to Feather Publishing Temperatures in the Lake Almanor basin ran a…
Plumas County Supervisor Lori Simpson, who represents the Quincy area, released this information today, Aug….
Lassen National Forest resources are at scene of a vegetation fire on Doe Mountain this…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency received notification of a positive COVID-19 test result for…
By Debra Moore [email protected]lumasnews.com Steven Betts, the Quincy barber who defied the governor’s emergency order…
While a week of events honoring the late Congressman John Lewis were held across the…
By Angelina Wilson Special to Plumas News Two privately owned vehicles were accidentally damaged while…
By Roni Java Special to Plumas News Plumas public schools need more input from local…