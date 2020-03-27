A statement from Seneca Healthcare District

Seneca Healthcare District has been committed to serving the residents of the Chester/Lake Almanor community since 1954 and that commitment continues. Both the hospital and the clinic remain open to serve our community, with a few modifications.

We are taking the precautionary measures below for the present time, to protect the people we serve, our residents, patients, as well as our providers and staff.

Please be mindful of these modifications and know that we do this to continue to protect everyone and prevent the spread of illness:

Visitation is restricted in our Skilled Nursing Facility at this time.

Visitation is restricted in the Acute and Emergency Department at this time, except for end of life situations.

Non-emergent surgeries and procedures classified as elective have been postponed.

Screening for respiratory illness will take place in the foyer at the front entrance of the hospital to prevent spread of possible illness before entering the lobby area. The door will be locked, so please press the buzzer to get into the facility.

Employees whose jobs allow, have begun working from home.

The Walk-In Clinic at the Lake Almanor Clinic remains open, you will be met in the foyer of the walk-in clinic and screened for symptoms before entering the waiting area.

The Administration Office is temporarily closed, if you need to speak with anyone in Administration please call Jennifer Hall at 530-258-3887.

The Business Office and Medical Records departments remain open, however there may be a longer than usual time to respond to your requests.

The Family Practice Offices of Dr. Ware, Dr. Cooper, and Theresa Nielsen, FNP at Lake Almanor Clinic remain open should you need to see your primary care provider, including medication refills. They will be following strict CDC guidelines and protocols. Dr. Walls is continuing to fill medications and remotely monitoring patients; his office will still be screening calls and messages, just no in person visits at this time.

If you have a scheduled appointment or arrive to the clinic for your health care needs, the office doors will be locked and you must first read the instructions posted on each office door before entering.

Almanor Physical Therapy at Seneca Healthcare District remains open for business. They are following all recommended guidelines and protocols to help ensure patient and staff safety. For further information or concerns, please visit the SHD website or contact their office directly at 530-258-2967.

At this time, Plumas County still has ZERO confirmed cases of COVID-19, this includes Chester and the Lake Almanor Basin.

If you or a loved one is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 we ask that you call your primary care provider so that initial screening can be done. Calling first is so important and allows us to take the necessary precautions to prepare for your visit. Please only utilize Emergency Department Services if you are experiencing a life-threatening event.

If you have any general questions about COVID-19 that do not relate specifically to SHD, please call Plumas County Public Health Agency at 530-283-6400.

This is an ever changing and fully fluid event so please continue to visit our website (www.senecahospital.org) and Facebook page (@SenecaHealthcareDistrict) regularly for current updates about SHD’s operations and other pertinent information for our community.

Thank you all for your continued support for Seneca Healthcare District during this time and always. We are proud to serve you and this beautiful community and will continue to keep you updated as this matter changes.” – Steve Boline, Acting Administrator