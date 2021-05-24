Aaron Daniel Peters was born to Christen and Josh Peters of Greenville on May 13, 2021, at at. 8:15 a.m. Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. Aaron weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20.5 inches in length.

Maternal grandparents are Terry Billman of Centralia, Washington; and Jim and Debra Barrick, of Onalaska, Washington.

Paternal grandparents are Karen Peters of Durham, California.

Great grandparents are Delbert and Sandy Elliott, of Kelso, Washington.

Aaron joins Valerie, 27; Morgen, 19; and Maggie, 2.