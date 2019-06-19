Addressing the opioid epidemic in Plumas County

Plumas County is a success story in the fight against the harms of the opioid epidemic. Since January 2016, the opioid prescribing rate in Plumas County has been reduced by half.

The number of providers trained to deliver medication-assisted treatment for those suffering from opioid use disorder have increased from zero to five.

The county has experienced multiple peer-to-peer overdose reversals using publicly available naloxone, saving many lives.

There are drug take-back services across the county, and the syringe access and disposal program has been operational for one year.

Plumas County Public Health Agency and the Northern Sierra Opioid Safety Coalition take a harm reduction approach to working with individuals and families who use drugs. This approach recognizes that not everyone can or will stop using drugs, and that increasing access to the tools needed to make any positive change, including preventing disease, empowers individuals and keeps communities safe.

The following services are available to people who use drugs and their loved ones: Syringe disposal and safe injection supplies, HIV and Hepatitis C testing, referral to treatment, naloxone (overdose reversal drug), fentanyl test strips, condoms and lubricant, training to recognize, prevent and reverse an opiate overdose.

Resource Centers

Chester: Chester Resource Center, 372 Main St., first and third Thursdays, 3-5 p.m.

Portola: Portola Resource Center, 164 Ridge St., first and third Wednesdays, 3-5 p.m.

Quincy: Plumas Crisis Intervention and Resource Center, 591 Main St., first and third Tuesdays, 3-5 p.m.

Quincy: Plumas County Public Health Agency, 270 County Hospital Road, Suite 206, M-F, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Medication Assisted Treatment

Portola: Eastern Plumas Health Care, 501 1st Ave., 24 hours.

Quincy: Plumas District Hospital, 1065 Bucks Lake Road, 24 hours.

Quincy: Plumas County Public Health Agency Clinic, 270 County Hospital Road, Suite 111, M-F, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Drug take back

Chester: Lassen Drug Company, 271 Main St., Suite A, M-F, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Greenville: Village Drug, 225 Main St., M-F, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Portola: Plumas County Sheriff’s Substation, 324 South Gulling St., call ahead 832-4242.

Quincy: Quincy Pharmacy, 411 Main St., M-F, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Quincy: Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, 1400 East Main St., M-Th, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.