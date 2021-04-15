Adult Drug Court participants to benefit from new grant to DA

By Victoria Metcalf

Plumas is one of only four California counties to receive a nearly $500,000 federal grant — benefiting future participants of adult drug court and veterans treatment court programs over the next few years.

District Attorney David Hollister was before members of the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, April 13, asking them to approve the 2020 Adult Drug Court and Veterans Treatment Court Discretionary Grant Program totaling $497,802.

Hollister said this was a highly competitive grant and is pleased with what it means to residents of Plumas County and the people it will serve. Year one of a three-year grant, realizes $124,241 as a supplemental budget item for the Alternative Sentencing Program. Hollister told the board that the funding is greatly needed here in Plumas County.

Hollister said his office applied for the grant from the U.S. Department of Justice June 1, 2020.

Supervisors unanimously approved the grant in a roll call vote.

Grant funding program

Recently the Alternative Sentencing Program, a department under the District Attorney committed to providing programs for inmates and those who have been incarcerated, received news of its success in gaining funding.

Funding during the first year will be used by ASP toward programs within the Plumas County Community Justice Court. “The CJC is the result of a multi-year collaboration between the ASP and a robust group of Plumas County partners to expand and sustain access to evidence based-treatment and supervision for offenders currently participating in our three problem-solving court calendars,” Hollister explained.

Veterans programs will be added as funding comes available through the federal system.

As mentioned by the district attorney, the calendars include the Proposition 47 Diversion Program; the Assembly Bill 1810 Calendar under mental health; and the CJC Adult Drug Court. “In addition to fostering the current problem-solving calendars, the ASP and its partners plan to develop and implement a new mental health (co-occurring) calendar to enhance the current CJC,” Hollister said.