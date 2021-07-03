News 

Advisory evacuations announced for Sugar Fire

Editor

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Evacuation Advisory for the Sugar Fire east of Maddelena Road and Sugarloaf Mountain to Goodwin Ranch. Sheriff’s office personnel are contacting residents.

The Sugar Fire broke out about 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 2,  following a lightning strike in the Beckwourth area near Nervino Airport. The fire is approximately 300 acres. Resources have been shifted from the nearby Dotta Fire, which is at approximately 533 acres and 5 percent contained.

