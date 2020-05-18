Agency petitions state water board for temporary change

South Feather Water & Power Agency (SFWPA) filed two petitions on May 8, 2020, for temporary change with the State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Water Rights, to transfer up to 10,001 acre-feet (AF) of water pursuant to Water Code section 1725 et seq., under water right Permits 1267 and 2492 (Applications 1651 and 2778).

SFWPA proposes to transfer the water from July through November 2020 to participating agencies of the State Water Contractors and the Central Valley Project (CVP). The transfer would involve up to 5,000 AF of water previously stored in Little Grass Valley Reservoir under Permit 1267 and up to 5,001 AF of water previously stored in Sly Creek Reservoir under Permit 2492.

The proposed transfer would include the following changes to SFWPA’s Permits 1267 and 2494: (1) add the State Water Project’s (SWP) Banks Pumping Plant and Barker Slough Pumping Plant as additional points of rediversion, (2) add the CVP’s Jones Pumping Plant and the San Luis Reservoir as additional points of rediversion, and (3) add the service areas of the SWP and CVP as additional place of use.

Pursuant to California Water Code section 1726(f), any interested person may file a comment regarding the petition. Comments filed in response to this notice should be submitted to the persons listed below and must be received by 4:30 p.m. on June 17, 2020.

Send comments to both :

Jane Ling State Water Resources Control Board Division of Water Rights P.O. Box 2000 Sacramento, CA 95812 [email protected] South Feather Water & Power Agency c/o Dustin Cooper 1681 Bird Street P.O. Box 1679 Oroville, CA 95965 [email protected]

For more information regarding this matter, please contact Jane Ling by email at [email protected]. Written correspondence or inquiries should be addressed as follows: State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Water Rights, Attn: Jane Ling, P.O. Box 2000, Sacramento, CA 95812-2000.

Date of Notice: May 18, 2020