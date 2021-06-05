All-County Band Day at Plumas-Sierra County fairgrounds

On Wednesday, June 2, Portola Junior High and High School Band students joined performers from the rest of the district in the All-County Band Day. The event included mini lessons taught by clinicians from UNR, a concert, and music awards. Pieces performed include Louie Louie, Go-Fight-Win, Celtic Air, and March. An advanced group of students from all the schools also performed St. Petersburg March.

Seventh graders Nola Griffin and Violet Griffin received medals for earning superior ratings at this year’s virtual Solo & Ensemble Festival. Ninth through twelfth graders received Portola High School Band patches for their perseverance this year. Portola High School senior Micaela Coronado was recognized for her hard work and dedication to the band program throughout her high school career, and received the pink music graduation cords, along with a PHS Band varsity letter.