Almanor level continues to rise

Lake level continues to rise ever so slightly. Like most of California we are hoping for a wet spring season. Water temps continue to hover around the 40-degree mark and visibility is unchanged at 5-8’. A foot of snow fell at lake level March 7-10 with more snow in the forecast next week. Canyon Dam boat ramp is open and is the only public ramp available at Almanor until spring.

Hamilton Branch has cleared slightly from last week and bank fishing has increased. Fishing around the coves of Canyon Dam remains slow. There has been a better grade of fish showing up along the causeway at the north end of the lake.

“The bite has been tough for trollers the past few days, while numbers are down the grade of fish has been good with Browns approaching the double digit mark,” said John Crotty of Almanor Fishing Association. “Rainbows have been in short supply the past few weeks; we did catch a Salmon yesterday (first one in months) it was a pound and a half and in great shape.”

Fish and Wildlife planted 150,000 sub-catchable Salmon each of the past two years and it would be great to hear reports of Salmon being caught throughout the lake. They are hard fighting and great table faire. “We caught ours in 45’ of water eight feet down on the wire of a gulp minnow over a school of pond smelt,” said Crotty. “There has been no rhyme or reason to the fish we have been catching we are just covering water, varying depths and picking up a fish occasionally. When conditions are tough be persistent, one bite on Almanor can make your day or your trip.”