Almost time for the third annual Coyote Invitational

By Lauren Westmoreland

[email protected]

The C. Roy Carmichael (CRC) Elementary School Parent Teacher Association (PTA) is partnering with Grizzly Ranch Golf Club to host the third annual Coyote Invitational Golf Tournament on Sunday, June 6.

A letter sent out to the community by CRC Principal Melissa Leal said, “This wonderful fundraising opportunity will raise money to support ongoing enrichment programs at CRC.”

The tournament will be in the format of a four-person scramble, with extras including mulligans, closest to pin, and long drive. Registration is $120 per person, with an 11 a.m. registration time and barbecue lunch and a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Singles and pairs will be accommodated. For more information on registration, contact Caleb Olsen at 832-4200 or via email at [email protected].

Annual fundraiser: themed baskets

One component of the annual golf tournament is a basket raffle. Each grade will work together to assemble a themed basket to be raffled at the tournament. Raffle tickets are one for $5 or six for $20.

This year, kindergarten students have the basket theme of “Camping,” first grade and independent study students’ theme is “Adult Spirits,” second-graders have the theme “Parents Night Out,” and third-graders along with distance learners will be working on a basket around the theme of “Summer Fun!”

CRC fourth-graders and Opportunity students will be designing a basket as a “Beer and Wine Sampler,” while the fifth grade will be wooing “Chocolate Lovers” with their basket. Sixth-graders will have a basket geared up for warmer weather with the theme “BBQ.”

In order to make this a huge fundraising success, PTA is asking families to donate from $5 to $25 in cash, check, or gift cards, based on the theme, to their child’s class in order to prepare gift baskets as raffle prizes.

The CRC Parent Teacher Association will take responsibility for purchasing the items for the gift baskets with funds provided. For those able to participate in this fundraiser, it is asked that donations be made by Friday, April 2.

The CRC PTA is seeking volunteers and golfers for the event on June 6. For those who would like to learn more about playing or volunteering, contact Melissa Leal at 832-0211 or via email at [email protected].