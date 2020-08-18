Also on the Plumas: The North Complex is at 300 acres with zero containment

In addition to the Claremont Fire, the North Complex is currently burning on the Plumas National Forest. It includes seven fires and is being managed as one incident.

Four of the smaller fires in the complex (6 acres or less) have been contained: the Kessler, Neer, Evans and Meyers. The three largest fires in the complex — the Sheep, Fleming, and Willard — burned actively last night in the area near Fleming Sheep Camp, southwest of Red Rock Lookout. These three fires are estimated to be at a combined acreage of 300 acres with 0% containment.

Today, firefighters will continue working to gain access to these fires as they are burning in rugged, inaccessible terrain. Better mapping will also be completed today. The smoke column will look much like it did yesterday and will be very visible from north, particularly from the Susanville and Westwood areas. The fires remain south of the Diamond Mountain ridge and are spreading to the east. Grazing permittees with grazing permits in the area have been notified. Numerous resources are working on the fires and more have been ordered.

Road Closures: County Road 213 is closed at the intersection of the 28N03 Road and north to the Plumas National Forest boundary where it turns into County Road 204. The 28N03 Road (the alternate route to Antelope Lake) remains open. An Inciweb page has been set up for the North Complex: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6997/

The complex is burning southwest of the Red Rock Lookout and south of the Diamond Mountain ridge.