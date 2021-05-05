American Valley Services District seeks bids for backup generators

INVITATION TO BID

Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors of the American Valley Community Services District (“District”) invites and will receive sealed Bids up to but not later than May 21, 2021, at the District Office, located at 900 Spanish Creek Road, Quincy, CA 95971, for the furnishing of four (4) backup generators to the District as further set forth in the Bid Manual in which this solicitation is included (the “Generators”). At said time, Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at the District Office. Bids received after said time shall be returned unopened. Bids shall be valid for a period of 90 calendar days after the Bid opening date.

Award

District shall award the contract for the Generators to the lowest responsive, responsible Bidder as determined by the District from the Base Bid Alone. District reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding process.

Further Information/Questions

For further information, contact Jim Doohan, General Manager, at [email protected]