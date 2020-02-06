Thursday, February 6, 2020
News 

Anderson man arrested in connection with Lake Almanor burglary

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

Three homes in the West Shore Lake Almanor area were burglarized Wednesday, Jan. 29.

A suspect was arrested in Anderson during a joint activity involving the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, the Anderson Police Department and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, according to Steve Peay, a Plumas County investigations sergeant.

Although three homes were broken into, only items including a 2003 F150 truck, were taken from one home. Peay estimated the items were worth about $50,000, while Sheriff Todd Johns estimated the loss at about $80,000 or more.

Items taken included tools, high-end art, firearms and miscellaneous items, according to Peay. The weapons include a Remington 870 pump shotgun, a Ruger 10/22 rifle and a Charles Bailey 45 pistol.

Peay said that suspicious driving activities led law enforcement to a home in Anderson, where an unidentified man was arrested and charged with burglary. He will remain in Anderson.

A search of the home led to the recovery of approximately half of the property. The search also revealed a honey hash oil making lab and an explosive device, Peay said.

The investigation is continuing in Plumas County to uncover other items stolen during the burglary. “The guys did a very good job on this one,” Sheriff Johns said.

 

