Anderson man arrested in connection with Lake Almanor burglary

Three homes in the West Shore Lake Almanor area were burglarized Wednesday, Jan. 29.

A suspect was arrested in Anderson during a joint activity involving the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, the Anderson Police Department and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, according to Steve Peay, a Plumas County investigations sergeant.

Although three homes were broken into, only items including a 2003 F150 truck, were taken from one home. Peay estimated the items were worth about $50,000, while Sheriff Todd Johns estimated the loss at about $80,000 or more.

Items taken included tools, high-end art, firearms and miscellaneous items, according to Peay. The weapons include a Remington 870 pump shotgun, a Ruger 10/22 rifle and a Charles Bailey 45 pistol.

Peay said that suspicious driving activities led law enforcement to a home in Anderson, where an unidentified man was arrested and charged with burglary. He will remain in Anderson.

A search of the home led to the recovery of approximately half of the property. The search also revealed a honey hash oil making lab and an explosive device, Peay said.

The investigation is continuing in Plumas County to uncover other items stolen during the burglary. “The guys did a very good job on this one,” Sheriff Johns said.