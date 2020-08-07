Friday, August 7, 2020
Plumas County News

Births Vitals 

Andre Nicholas Miller-Prado

Andre Nicholas Miller-Prado was born to Melissa Miller and Mateo Prado of Quincy on July 31, 2020, at 10:10 p.m. at Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. Jack weighed 6 pounds, 7.5 ounces and was 19 inches in length.

