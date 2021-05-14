News 

Annual Graeagle fishing derby cancelled, but pond will be stocked

Editor

By Lauren Westmoreland

Now that the mill pond is filling back up for the season, many have asked if the annual Graeagle Millpond Juniors fishing derby will be returning as well.

According to event organizers, the derby has unfortunately been cancelled for this year.

Every spring, Feather River Trout Unlimited (FRTU) Chapter #905 usually sponsors a well-loved fishing derby and outdoor experience for young children and their families.

While the derby plans to return next year, organizers encourage anglers to be sure to stop at the Graeagle Millpond for good fishing in the meantime. California Fish and Wildlife will be stocking the pond twice this year, once in the spring and again in the fall.

 

