Annual pancake breakfast returns

Editor

The Peninsula Firemen’s Association will hold its annual pancake breakfast on Sunday, May 30, during Memorial Day Weekend. Presale tickets are available. The event coincides with the Peninsula Fire Sirens traditional rummage sale. Details for both are in the flyer below.

Indian Valley Museum reopens its doors to the public

Editor

The Indian Valley Museum in Taylorsville (also known as the Mt. Jura Gem and Museum Society) is pleased to welcome…

Plumas included in Gov. Newsom’s drought emergency declaration

Editor

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a drought emergency in 39 counties in California, including Lassen County, Monday, May 10. The…

Meeting to revitalize Argentine Lookout to be held May 15

Editor

   The group will talk about its plans to repair and rebuild Argentine Lookout, share information, and explain what Forest…

Doctor begins final ascent on Everest

Editor

Dr. April Leonardo is about to begin the final ascent on Mount Everest, and if all goes as planned, she…

May 10: Plumas announces 4 new cases

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, May 10, that there are four new cases to report. The…

IVCC annual valley-wide Yard Sale/Car Show returns to Indian Valley May 15

Editor

By Meg Upton [email protected]      May 15 is the day to mosey around Indian Valley. The Indian Valley Chamber of…