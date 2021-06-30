The “Bite” was brisk at Lake Almanor on Saturday, June 26. Here is just one of the more than 40 boats landing part of the morning catch. This particular moment was a double hook-up. Another hook-up resulted in landing what Boat Captain John Crotty described as a “toad” of a Brown Trout, probably over 5 pounds. Nice start for a great day. Photo by Gregg Scott
Annual Veterans Fishing Day a success

Gregg Scott

The Almanor Fishing Association (AFA) Annual Veterans Fishing Day on Lake Almanor was held Saturday, June 26, and once again was an overwhelming success. Well over 40 guides and boat owners provided a day of angling for more than 100 veterans. The overall assessment was that the “Bite” was fairly slow late in the morning, but quite a few fish were caught in the early hours.

All the boat captains gathered around “Flag Island” to have an aquatic procession by the island and it’s newly raised American Flag. Then it was off to everyone’s respective boat ramps to debark for the gathering at Lake Almanor Country Club’s “Rec. 1” where the Elk’s Lodge #2626 served up generous portions of barbequed beef and chicken, accompanied by macaroni salad, green salad, rolls and lots of varied desserts.

With over 100 veterans and numerous family members, The Lake Almanor Elks Lodge #226 did a marvelous job of serving up a delicious barbeque meal in a very timely manner. Great food, numerous recognition gifts and lots of conversation and camaraderie following a day of fishing is hard to beat. Photo by Gregg Scott

Shortly after everyone finished eating, AFA President John Crotty began a drawing for several thousand dollars worth of donated gifts for the veterans. Each veteran received a drawing ticket as they came in at no cost. Items included gift certificates, outdoor gear and several one-of-a-kind custom made fishing rods. Way too many items to list. Crotty expressed a very special thank you to all the individuals and businesses for their extraordinary generosity.

WWII veteran John Bottomley, 98, (with mic) thanks all the other veterans and their families for making his birthday so special. Bottomley mentioned that one of the greatest honors he had while serving was the chance to meet the original 49 “Navaho Code Talkers” as they were transported through his location. Photo by Gregg Scott

Crotty then introduced special veteran honoree John Bottomley and his family to the assemblage. Mr. Bottomley served as a corporal in the 519th squadron of the Army Air Corps from 1942-1946 in New Guinea, South West Pacific theatre during WWII.  All the veterans attending joined his family in celebrating his 98th Birthday. Thank You for your service and Happy Birthday Corporal Bottomley!

