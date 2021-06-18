Another chance to find treasure in Quincy this Saturday

Another Quincy treasure hunt is scheduled this Saturday, June 19, during the Saturday Morning Market. This time small paintings from Tina Thorman of Hollyhox Painting will be your treasure if you can find one.

Gott Motorsports still has a birdhouse hidden from the last treasure hunt, so you can find two treasures there. See the flyer for participating businesses and their hours. This is fun for the whole family after you visit the Saturday Morning Market. The Saturday Morning Market is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dame Shirley Plaza across from the courthouse.