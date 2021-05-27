Another month; another book giveaway at the Plumas County libraries

Related Posts
PG&E promotes former Plumas County resident to regional Vice President
As part of its commitment to enhance focus on safety, security, and operational performance, PG&E today announced the appointment of…
Plumas Sierra CattleWomen and CattleMen to host dinner and show
The Plumas Sierra CattleWomen and CattleMen are hosting an adult themed “Wild West Murder Mystery” benefit dinner show on Saturday,…
Lake Davis derby to benefit Eastern Plumas fire coming in June
The Lake Davis annual spring fishing derby is coming on Saturday, June 19 with all proceeds to benefit the Eastern…
Be aware of some road work in the Bucks Lake Wilderness
The Plumas National Forest announced some upcoming road advisories as PG&E will be restoring road surfaces near Lower Bucks Lake…
Man sentenced for first degree attempted murder
Tobie Allen Guffie received an indeterminate term of life with the possibility of parole (pursuant to statute) May 25 after…
Utility removing hazardous trees
Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric is conducting vegetation management and tree trimming along their rights of way. Crews will be flagging trees…