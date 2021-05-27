News 

Another month; another book giveaway at the Plumas County libraries

Editor

Continuing with its monthly tradition your local branch of the Plumas County Library will be offering free books – one per person per day. Pick up an activity sheet online or go to your local branch. Details contained in the fliers below.

 

