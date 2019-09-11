Another successful year for Fire Sirens

With $5 bags and $10 bins as the featured specials at the annual Labor Day Weekend Fire Siren Yard Sale on Aug. 31, it is no wonder the event was again a big success. That’s probably why the parking lot at Fire Station #2 was full and the aisles overflowing. Think about it, everything you can fit in the bag is only five bucks. If that last item won’t quite fit, another $5 will get you a bin the size of a laundry basket and you just keep going. Besides that the thrift store was offering price reductions, with all the proceeds going to purchase equipment for the Peninsula Fire Department. Photo by Gregg Scott