Antelope Lake recreation area facilities open June 12

Plumas National Forest’s Antelope Lake recreation area facilities will be open for use on Friday, June 12.

For more information about the sites, including fees and reservation information, please visit: http://www.outdoorsinplumas.com.

Outdoors in Plumas is the new concessionaire responsible for managing most of PNF developed recreation sites under permit to the Forest Service.

Campfires are allowed within the campgrounds but are not allowed anywhere else (some exceptions apply). Portable propane campfire pits with shutoff valves are a handy substitute, with a valid CA campfire permit (http://www.preventwildfireca.org/Campfire-Permit/).

While the Antelope Lake Road and the Walker Fire area, northeast of Taylorsville, are closed, alternate routes to Antelope Lake are available, including nearby Plumas County Road 213 (Diamond Mountain) through the North Arm of Indian Valley (north of Taylorsville) and then east on Forest Service Road #28N03.

For a more complete list of fire restrictions, additional alternate routes to Antelope Lake, and other forest recreation information, please visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/plumas, check us out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/usfsplumas