Applications sought for FRC Trustee District 1

Those who would like to succeed Trent Saxton as the Trustee for Feather River College District 1 have until June 18 to submit an application. District 1 represents the Graeagle and Portola areas with a map provided below.

Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must be 1) a registered voter in Plumas County; 2) a resident of Trustee District I; and 3) submit a letter of interest and application by June 18, 2021.

Applications and directions for submission may be obtained by contacting Cynthia Hall, Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent, Feather River College, 570 Golden Eagle Avenue, Quincy, California 95971. Phone 530-283-0202, ext. 233. (An application also is included below.)

Letters of interest and applications will be reviewed by the Board, and qualified applicants will be contacted and may be invited for an interview. The appointee shall assume the office on July 15, 2021 and shall hold office through the November 2022 election.

Application for Provisional Appointment