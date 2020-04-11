April 10 results reveal fourth confirmed cased in Plumas

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, April 10, there has been a fourth confirmed case of COVID-19. The individual is from the Chester/Lake Almanor area and is asymptomatic and quarantining at home. An investigation is underway to establish if others have been infected.

As of today, there have been 265 COVID-19 tests conducted with 230 negative, 31 pending and now four confirmed cases of the virus — two in Eastern Plumas, one in Indian Valley, and now Chester/Lake Almanor.