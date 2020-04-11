Friday, April 10, 2020
April 10 results reveal fourth confirmed cased in Plumas

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, April 10, there has been a fourth confirmed case of COVID-19. The individual is from the Chester/Lake Almanor area and is asymptomatic and quarantining at home. An investigation is underway to establish if others have been infected.

As of today, there have been 265 COVID-19 tests conducted with 230 negative, 31 pending and now four confirmed cases of the virus — two in Eastern Plumas, one in Indian Valley, and now Chester/Lake Almanor.