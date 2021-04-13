Highlighted News 

April 12: Public Health announces just 1 new case

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, April 12, that there is one new case to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. Last week, Public Health reported only two cases, both from Eastern Plumas.

The breakdown released today is as follows:

One resident from the Southern Region (Portola/Graeagle): Reported to Public Health on April 9.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county to date totals 688 with 4 active cases — one in the Eastern Region and three in the Southern Region. There have been 45 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

Case investigations have started. Individuals who might have been exposed, will be contacted by Public Health.

The Public Health Agency has transitioned from its own portal for Plumas County residents to register for a vaccine, to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its website.

Related Posts

Investigation continues into April 8 shooting

Editor

The investigation into the April 8 shooting on Pioneer Road near the fairgrounds in Quincy is ongoing. Plumas News asked…

New physician’s assistant joins Seneca team

Editor

Seneca Healthcare District welcomes Sonia Troxell PA-C to the Lake Almanor Clinic in Chester. Sonia will be working directly with…

Yes, it’s smokey – PNF continues underburns

Editor

Plumas National Forest firefighters are continuing with the Big Hill underburn project (Unit 20) east of Lee Summit. Residents in…

Highway 70 reopens near Lee Summit

Editor

Caltrans District 2 is reporting that traffic is returning to normal following a four-vehicle collision this morning, April 12, on…

Quincy VFW honors Scott Quade

Editor

By Meg Upton [email protected]  The Quincy Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3825 honored local veterans advocate Scott Quade in recognition…

Greenville Rotary announces available scholarships

Editor

The Rotary Club of Greenville wants to help students in Indian Valley receive the training they need to contribute to…