April 12: Public Health announces just 1 new case

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, April 12, that there is one new case to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. Last week, Public Health reported only two cases, both from Eastern Plumas.

The breakdown released today is as follows:

One resident from the Southern Region (Portola/Graeagle): Reported to Public Health on April 9.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county to date totals 688 with 4 active cases — one in the Eastern Region and three in the Southern Region. There have been 45 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

Case investigations have started. Individuals who might have been exposed, will be contacted by Public Health.

The Public Health Agency has transitioned from its own portal for Plumas County residents to register for a vaccine, to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its website.