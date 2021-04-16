Highlighted News 

April 15: Plumas announces just 1 new case

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, April 15, that there is one new case to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. On Monday, Public Health reported just one case – from the Southern Region. Today’s case is also from the Southern Region.

The breakdown released today is as follows:

One resident from the Southern Region (Quincy/American Valley): Reported to Public Health on April 15. Feather River College announced earlier today that one of its students, who lived in off-campus housing, tested positive.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county to date totals 689 with 4 active cases — all in the Southern Region. There have been 45 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

Case investigations have started. Individuals who might have been exposed, will be contacted by Public Health.

The Public Health Agency has transitioned from its own portal for Plumas County residents to register for a vaccine, to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its website.

4.15.2021- Final Package

Related Posts

Performance Neurology workshops come to Plumas County

Editor

Meg Upton [email protected]   Sitting down with Kathryn Zimmerman in Dame Shirley Plaza, one gets the feeling that she is…

 Community Conversations conducts second survey

Editor

In an effort to support the Quincy community and local businesses, Community Conversations (a group of concerned residents) conducted its…

Adult Drug Court participants to benefit from new grant to DA

Editor

By Victoria Metcalf [email protected]   Plumas is one of only four California counties to receive a nearly $500,000 federal grant…

FRC announces student tested positive for COVID

Editor

Feather River College President Kevin Trutna announced today, April 15, that a student has tested positive for coronavirus. The student,…

Emergency personnel honored for life-saving actions

Editor

By Debra Moore [email protected] The quarterly meeting of the Plumas County Emergency Medical Care Committee on April 14 provided the…

More vaccination information available on the Public Health website

Editor

Now it’s even easier to access information regarding vaccination opportunities in Plumas County. The Public Health Agency is posting upcoming…