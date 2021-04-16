April 15: Plumas announces just 1 new case

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, April 15, that there is one new case to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. On Monday, Public Health reported just one case – from the Southern Region. Today’s case is also from the Southern Region.

The breakdown released today is as follows:

One resident from the Southern Region (Quincy/American Valley): Reported to Public Health on April 15. Feather River College announced earlier today that one of its students, who lived in off-campus housing, tested positive.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county to date totals 689 with 4 active cases — all in the Southern Region. There have been 45 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

Case investigations have started. Individuals who might have been exposed, will be contacted by Public Health.

The Public Health Agency has transitioned from its own portal for Plumas County residents to register for a vaccine, to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its website.