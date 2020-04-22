April 21 Plumas COVID update: Plumas steady; state’s cases on the rise

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Tuesday, April 21, there have been no new cases reported and all previously confirmed cases have recovered. To date there have been 369 COVID-19 tests conducted, with 358 testing negative, and 7 tests pending, with four confirmed cases of the virus, all of whom have recovered. Public Health considers an individual recovered when he or she has finished quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus.

While Plumas County is holding steady with no new cases reported; the state hasn’t been as fortunate. Gov. Gavin Newsom during his news conference today reported a 7.4 percent increase in positive cases in the state and a 5 percent increase in deaths during the past 24 hours.