April 3 Plumas COVID tests: 127 to date; 2 confirmed cases

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, April 3, that to date there have been 127 tests with 58 negative results, 67 pending tests and two cases confirmed.

The Plumas County patient that was confirmed to have COVID-19 on March 31 is receiving care at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Reno. Public Health Director Andrew Woodruff said today that the Public Health COVID-19 Response Team interviewed the patient, and began tracing that person’s contacts. “They will be screened and tested as appropriate,” Woodruff said, focusing on “close contact people — household contacts, work contacts, and it’s a ripple.”

This evening it was announced that a close household contact of the patient also tested positive, but is displaying no symptoms. That information was relayed to Plumas County by Shasta County Public Health. To date, the other persons tested related to the first confirmed case, have tested negative. All individuals have been advised to self quarantine.

If you have any questions, contact the Plumas County COVID-19 informational phone line 530-283-6400 or send an e-mail to COVID19@countyofplumas.com or visit the website at www.plumascounty.us