April 30 Plumas COVID testing update: how do our neighbors compare?

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Thursday, April 30, there have been no new cases reported and all previously confirmed cases have recovered. To date there have been 451 (an increase of just one over yesterday) COVID-19 tests conducted, with 407 testing negative, and 42 tests pending, with four confirmed cases of the virus, all of whom have recovered. Public Health considers an individual recovered when he or she has finished quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus.

How do our neighboring counties compare?

Lassen and Sierra counties still have zero reported cases.

Butte County has 16 cases.

Tehama County just reported its first case.

Washoe County in Nevada has 873 cases.