Highlighted News 

April 7 vaccine clinic now full; check out April 13 availability

Editor

The vaccination clinic scheduled for this Wednesday, April 7, is now full. All appointments to receive the one-dose only Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been filled.

The Plumas County Public Health Agency, announced today a new opportunity to receive a vaccine on Tuesday, April 13. There will be 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine available. (See details in the flier below.)

Eligible residents can sign up on the state’s MyTurn portal. Sign-ups will be cut off at midnight the night prior, and all unallocated doses will be available to walk-ins. Appointments are available from 12:15 p.m. through 2 p.m. Register at MyTurn.

All Plumas County residents 50 and older are now eligible to receive a vaccine, as well as those with underlying health conditions and various sectors. Beginning April 15, all residents 16 and older will become eligible. (Though 16- and 17-year-olds must receive the Pfizer vaccine. Plumas County Public Health is trying to secure doses of Pfizer; it already has the necessary freezer to store the vaccine.)

 

