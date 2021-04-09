Highlighted News 

April 8: Plumas announces just 1 new case

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, April 8, that there is just one new case to report. The health agency is now posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays.

The breakdown released today is as follows:

One resident from the Eastern Region (Portola/Graeagle): Reported to Public Health on April 6.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county is 687 with 5 active cases — one in the Eastern Region, three in the Southern Region and one in the Northern Region. There have been 45 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

Case investigations have started. Individuals who might have been exposed, will be contacted by Public Health.

The Public Health Agency has transitioned from its own portal for Plumas County residents to register for a vaccine, to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its website.4.08.2021- Final Package

 

Related Posts

Missing a license plate?

Editor

Are you missing a license plate? This plate was found on West Ranch Road in Quincy. Call 530-864-1534 to claim…

Supervisors still anxious to offer one-stop permit center

Editor

By Victoria Metcalf [email protected] A one-stop permit center for those needing certain building, planning and environmental health services is still…

Plumas County Fire Safe Council announces latest award

Editor

The Plumas County Fire Safe Council (PCFSC) is pleased to announce the newest recipient in the Fire Safe Recognition Program….

Sheriff’s office investigating Quincy shooting incident

Editor

Plumas County Sheriff’s deputies and the California Highway Patrol responded to a 911 call of gunshots being fired about 1…

Plumas Bancorp relocates its corporate headquarters to Reno

Submitted

Plumas Bancorp, the parent company of Plumas Bank, has relocated its corporate office to 5525 Kietzke Ln. in Reno. The…

Magic Beanstalk Players to hold virtual production

Editor

Tickets on sale now for the Magic Beanstalk Players virtual production of “Dear Edwina!” Dear Edwina online edition follows the…