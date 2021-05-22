April air quality trends typical for spring

Over the month of April, there were no days of exceeding the daily National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) of 35 micrograms per cubic meter for particulate matter, or PM2.5. According to the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District (NSAQMD), this is typical and expected for the spring. Although there are still some low temperatures, mid-day warmth and the unsettled weather tend to move smoke out of the breathing zone. When it comes to precipitation, much of the region is below 50 percent of normal for the rainy season and was well below normal in April.

The months of May through August are expected to be warmer and drier than normal, with widespread drought conditions leading to severe and extreme drought designations in Plumas County. Significant fire potential in June will become ‘above normal’ which has moved up a month since the last forecast. Dry fuels are more vulnerable than usual to lightning (per Northern California GACC, 5-1-21). CalFire will suspend all residential open burning on Monday, May 24 for Nevada and Sierra Counties. Plumas County is likely to announce a suspension soon as well.