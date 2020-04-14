Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Plumas News

Plumas News

Plumas County News

Portola Reporter
Indian Valley Record
Feather River Bulletin
Chester Progressive

The blue and silver pinwheels scattered around the county are a reminder that April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Photo submitted

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors declared April to be National Child Abuse Prevention Month in Plumas County during its April 7 meeting. The declaration is designed to draw attention to the issue and raise people’s awareness. Local officials are particularly concerned now, since everyone is ordered to stay at home, making those who suffer abuse even more vulnerable. If you suspect that someone is being abused, call Social Services at (530) 283-6350 and ask to speak with the social worker of the day.