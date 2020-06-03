Area 3 Agency on Aging to hold public hearing

Seniors, caregivers, adults with disabilities, and other interested persons are cordially invited to attend the Public Hearing on the Area 3 Agency on Aging’s Area Plan update for fiscal year 2020-2021.

The Plan identifies the nature and scope of a continuum of services funded through the Older Americans Act. The services proposed in the plan include continuation of direct provision of Information and Assistance, Family Caregiver Support Program, Ombudsman, Elder Abuse Prevention, Health Promotion and HICAP by the Passages Area 3 Agency on Aging, and a variety of contracted services, including congregate and home-delivered meals, transportation, and legal services.

The hearing is scheduled for Thursday, July 9, 2020, beginning at 10:00 am. The hearing will occur on a Zoom teleconference call. Please call (530) 898-5923 or 800-822-0109 for Zoom meeting access codes.

The public is welcome. Seniors (60 years of age and older) are especially encouraged to attend.