Monday, March 22, 2021
Plumas News

Plumas News

Plumas County News

Births 

Arlo Sage Delberg

Editor

Arlo Sage Delberg was born to Emily Delberg of Graeagle, on March 15, 2021, at 6:59 a.m. at Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. Arlo weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19 inches in length.

He joins his 2-year-old sister Scarlet.

