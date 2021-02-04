Audubon hosts owl presentation Feb. 11

Plumas Audubon is hosting monthly speakers programs, which will continue Thursday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. The presentation by Ken Sobon on Northern Saw-whet Owls can be accessed via zoom:

​Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8161774732?pwd=K1kxclF2RXlFSnpyNlo5cEtoNlIwUT09

Meeting ID: 816 177 4732

Passcode: Bird

What do you know about Saw-whet Owls? If you’re like most of us, probably not much. But these little birds are all around us, year-round, fighting out their fierce lives in our forests and woodlands. Come learn about these neighbors from Ken Sobon, director of the Northern Saw-

whet Owl Research and Education Project in Northern California.



Ken Sobon is an avid birder, field trip leader, Vice President of Altacal Audubon Society, and is now the Northern California representative on Audubon California board of directors. For the past five seasons he has been the Director of the Northern Saw-whet Owl fall migration monitoring project. In addition, Ken has been a science teacher to middle school students in Oroville since 1995. He has shared his love of science and birding with his students both in the classroom and in field.