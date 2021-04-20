Audubon series continues April 29 – watch virtually
The fourth installment of Plumas Audubon Society’s 2021 Virtual Speaker Series will be offered via ZOOM this coming Thursday, April 29, at 7 p.m. The program, titled “Avian Acoustic Monitoring in the Northern Great Basin,” will be presented by Danielle Miles.
Danielle is an ecologist, educator, and advocate for student empowerment. Currently, she is working towards completion of her PhD in Ecology, Evolution, and Conservation Biology at the University of Nevada, Reno (2021). Danielle describes her work as “a delicate balance between research and course instruction”.
Across the northern Great Basin, many land stewardship agencies such as the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service are clearing large tracts of pinyon and juniper woodlands to restore sagebrush habitat. These conifer removal projects to restore habitat for sagebrush-dependent species, such as the Greater sage-grouse, provide experimental replicates for investigating the most effective use of passive recording devices and the sensitivity of acoustic indexes to detect management impacts on avian community composition.During Danielle’s PhD at the University of Nevada, Reno, she spent 4 summers collecting sound files to assess the effectiveness of passive recording and acoustic indices for avian biodiversity assessment in sagebrush and conifer habitats. In addition to discussing these new technologies, she will present some preliminary conclusions about song bird responses to conifer removals.
Please join us to learn more about her findings! You can access this presentation via ZOOM.
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8161774732?pwd=K1kxclF2RXlFSnpyNlo5cEtoNlIwUT09
Meeting ID: 816 177 4732
Passcode: Bird
Learn more about Danielle by visiting her website: http://www.daniellecmiles.com/
To learn more about upcoming Plumas Audubon’s upcoming events, visit www.plumasaudubon.org/speakers.