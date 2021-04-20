Audubon series continues April 29 – watch virtually

The fourth installment of Plumas Audubon Society’s 2021 Virtual Speaker Series will be offered via ZOOM this coming Thursday, April 29, at 7 p.m. The program, titled “Avian Acoustic Monitoring in the Northern Great Basin,” will be presented by Danielle Miles.

Danielle is an ecologist, educator, and advocate for student empowerment. Currently, she is working towards completion of her PhD in Ecology, Evolution, and Conservation Biology at the University of Nevada, Reno (2021). Danielle describes her work as “a delicate balance between research and course instruction”.

Across the northern Great Basin, many land stewardship agencies such as the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service are clearing large tracts of pinyon and juniper woodlands to restore sagebrush habitat. These conifer removal projects to restore habitat for sagebrush-dependent species, such as the Greater sage-grouse, provide experimental replicates for investigating the most effective use of passive recording devices and the sensitivity of acoustic indexes to detect management impacts on avian community composition.